Severe drought expands across California.

Drought conditions are expanding and worsening across California.

The latest drought monitor report shows that 61% of the state is abnormally dry, and 35% of the state is in a drought.

Severe Drought conditions increased from 10% last week to 27% this week, with nearly all of southern California considered to be in Severe Drought.

Here in Kern far northern and northeastern parts of the county, like Delano and Lost Hills have no drought designation, but 71% of the county, including Bakersfield, is considered to be abnormally dry, and far southeastern Kern is considered to be in Severe Drought.

The increase in drought conditions doesn't come as a surprise, as many parts of the state are starting to fall behind seasonal averages for rainfall.

Since October 1st, Bakersfield has picked up 1.59" of rain, which is about an inch shy of the 2.53" that's considered average for this time of year.

Things are much worse to our south, though.

In same time period LAX has picked up just 0.03" of rain, which is extremely far below the average of 5.14".

The Severe Drought is partially responsible for the extreme fire danger southern California has experienced in the past few weeks.

Unfortunately, it looks like we may see another period of critical to extreme fire danger next week, with Santa Ana winds returning Monday into Tuesday.

