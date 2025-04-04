Severe weather continues across the US, warming trend in Kern

Here in Kern our weather is calming down.

After a few pop up showers Thursday, rain chances dry up Friday.

While our weather is clearing, it's also getting much warmer!

After hitting a high of only 59° on Wednesday, temperatures have been steadily climbing.

Highs will be all the way up to around 80° by Sunday!

Even warmer temperatures are expected later next week, with mid to upper 80s in the Valley, and even our mountain areas climbing into the 70s.

We don't have much concerning weather here in Kern for the next several days, but that's not the case across the nation.

Much of the Eastern half of the country has been dealing with severe weather.

Severe storms were widespread both Tuesday and Wednesday, with and additional outbreak ongoing Thursday.

The threat for severe weather remains elevated Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, which means widespread damaging storms featured strong winds, large hail, and even tornadoes remain likely.

