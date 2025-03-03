Severe Weather Hits Kern County

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Kern County is under multiple weather advisories Sunday as a powerful storm moves through the region. A High Wind Warning, Winter Weather Advisory, and Flash Flood Warning, have all been issued, signaling potential travel hazards and dangerous conditions.

The biggest concerns with this system are strong winds and heavy precipitation, particularly in eastern Kern County. Winds are expected to remain gusty through Monday, posing a risk for difficult driving conditions.

Rain will continue through Sunday night, with temperatures dropping enough to bring snowfall over the mountain passes late Sunday into early Monday. Snow accumulation could create travel issues, especially for drivers on higher-elevation roads.

Most of the storm activity is expected to taper off by Monday afternoon. Snow impacts may linger into the early morning hours, affecting commuters.

While the worst of the storm should clear by Monday afternoon, gusty winds will persist in eastern Kern County. Residents are advised to secure loose objects, stay updated on road conditions, and prepare for potential travel disruptions.

For real-time updates, travelers can check the Caltrans QuickMap app for road closures and weather related hazards.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

