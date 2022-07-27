Watch Now
Short relief from heat wave expected Wednesday

Posted at 4:57 AM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 08:29:29-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A short relief from triple digits is expected Wednesday. Unfortunately as the heat improves our air quality worsens.

Smoke from the Oak Fire will become the primary focus for the next few days with the triple digits and afternoon thunderstorms. An upper level ridge is shifting winds which will push smoke from the Oak Fire further south into our region. The shift in the smoke direction plays a factor into the decrease as the smoke will reduce some of the solar radiation from hitting the ground. 

A system of monsoonal moisture is set to hit our eastern regions later Wednesday. Afternoon and evening thunderstorms are expected for parts of our mountain communities and desert areas. Showers will be isolated and scattered as they move throughout the week.

