Shower Tuesday night, drying out Wednesday

We're still tracking rain Tuesday night.

The good news is the heaviest rain is done, and we'll like only see a few showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Additional rain totals will likely be around a tenth of an inch, but we could see some higher totals up to 0.25" in the foothills on the east side of the Valley.

That's on top of already impressive totals across Kern.

As of 5PM Bakersfield picked up 0.96" since Monday, and Delano recorded 1.13".

The highest totals were in the Kern River Valley, where widespread totals between 2 and 3 inches were recorded, with some spots even topping 3 inches!

Skies will gradually clear through the day on Wednesday, and should be mostly clear by Wednesday night.

This means we'll have to watch out for fog on Thanksgiving, but other than that the day looks nice and dry!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

