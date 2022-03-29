Showers and storms continue into the evening

It's been a busy Monday of weather here in Kern!

An initial band of steady showers brought rain to Kern early in the day, with the Valley receiving between 0.25" and 0.50" inches of rain, and around an inch falling over the Grapevine.

We're not done with rain, either.

Thunderstorms began developing in western Kern late Monday afternoon, and more are possible into the evening.

In fact, we expect scattered on and off showers and a few storms into evening hours for just about all of Kern County, with even a few lingering light showers into Tuesday morning.

Gusty rain, brief downpours, lightning, and small hail will be the biggest threats from any storms that develop.

Following our rain chances, clouds will begin to thin on Tuesday, with sunshine expected in the Valley by the afternoon.

Highs will still be cool Tuesday, with mid 60s in the Valley, 70s in the Desert, and temperatures struggling to get into the 50s in the mountains.

We'll also still be dealing with gusty winds through Mountains and Desert on Tuesday.

From there, warmer, sunnier weather is expected!