Showers and storms wrapping up

Scattered showers and storms moved through Kern throughout the day on Saturday.

The rain will wrap up Saturday night, with only a few stray showers possible on Sunday.

Despite being drier, Sunday will still be a cool day, with very strong winds over 50 miles per hour expected in eastern Kern.

Valley and desert highs will be in the 60s, with 40s and 50s in the mountains and the Kern River Valley.

The cool weather won't last long though.

By the middle of the week, high temperatures will rise about 20 degrees county wide!

There are some signs of another cool down toward next weekend though, so we'll keep a close eye on that!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

