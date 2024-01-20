Showers begin in Kern late Friday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — For all the evening commuters, you may begin to see some rainfall Friday night.

Northwest Kern and Bakersfield should see some light rain falling around 6 p.m.

Rain will continue late Friday night with scattered showers and light rain until Saturday when more intense rainfall is possible across the county.

More widespread rain will come on Sunday.

By Sunday afternoon, the valley and the deserts could accumulate up to 0.25" of rain.

Our mountains could see up to 0.50" of rainfall, and our northern most mountains will deal with a winter storm watch in effect until early Monday morning.

The rain doesn't stop there, though.

As we push into Monday, expect a 90% chance of rain.

This wave could bring the most rain we've seen in the valley so far this year.

Monday's rain will add up to an additional 1" of rain in the valley and mountains along with up to 0.50" more for our deserts.

Our deserts will also be seeing some higher wind gusts, ranging up to 30 miles per hour.

We're continuing to track this storm, so stick with us at 23ABC for more updates.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

