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Showers coming Monday afternoon, with wind gusts and cooler temperatures

Showers and cooler temperatures are on the way next week.
23ABC Evening weather update Nov. 15, 2026
Posted
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Kern County will receive rain on Monday afternoon as a storm system makes its way into the region, bringing wind and cooler temperatures throughout the week.

The high for Monday is 63 degrees, with the majority of the rain coming in the afternoon hours.

The rain will last throughout the evening, but will dry up overnight and into Tuesday morning.

Rain will likely come again on Thursday, as the second storm system makes its way in through Friday.

Throughout the week, temperatures will be in the 60-70 degree range, with overnight conditions as low as 30 degrees in the mountain areas.

The skies will also be mostly cloudy throughout the week, but Kern County should be dry by the weekend.

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Bakersfield, CA

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

SundaySun

11/15/2026

Partly Cloudy

-° / 51°

5%

MondayMon

11/16/2026

Showers Early

58° / 47°

82%

TuesdayTue

11/17/2026

Mostly Clear

58° / 42°

2%

WednesdayWed

11/18/2026

Rain

65° / 51°

87%

ThursdayThu

11/19/2026

Showers

61° / 46°

58%

FridayFri

11/20/2026

Mostly Clear

57° / 39°

6%

SaturdaySat

11/21/2026

Partly Cloudy

60° / 43°

7%

SundaySun

11/22/2026

Mostly Cloudy

60° / 45°

14%