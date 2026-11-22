The rain is set to return on Sunday evening, with a chance for another round on Wednesday, right before Thanksgiving.

Kern County may also see some fog in the early morning hours on Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures are also set to warm up just slightly this week.

This weekend starts off in the low 60s, but climbs to 71 by Saturday.

During the fog, it is important to drive with extra caution and leave plenty of stopping distance between cars.

The rain and potential fog this week are due to a cold front moving in.

Kern County will also start to see really low overnight temperatures. Make sure to bundle up!

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