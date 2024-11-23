Showers Saturday, heavier rain next week

Rain is on the way!

We're tracking two waves of moisture; one this weekend and one early next week.

The first wave will be fairly light.

Scattered showers will start up Saturday morning, and linger on and off through the day.

A few rain drops will be possible Sunday, too.

Rain totals won't be very high this weekend.

Most spots will pick up about 0.10", but totals up to 0.25" are possible where some heavier showers move through.

The second, stronger system will move into Kern County Monday into Tuesday, with some models indicating more rain for Wednesday.

This storm will bring us much heavier rain.

Forecast rain totals will still likely change a bit, but an early estimate would be 0.50" to 1.00" in the Valley, 0.33" to 0.66" in the desert, and 1.00" to 2.00" in the mountains, with even higher totals possible in the Kern River Valley.

We'll have to monitor our typical heavy rain impacts next week, including minor street flooding and rockslides.

We'll also keep a close eye on the Borel Fire burn scar for any flooding issues.

One thing we won't have to worry about is snow, as snow levels look very high for this system.

We'll continue to track this storm through the weekend!

