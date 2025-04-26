Showers, storms, and snow Saturday

Temperatures have been falling all week across Kern, and the system that has been causing these changes will arrive on Saturday.

It will bring with it not only cool temperatures, but a chance for rain and snow, too.

The first push of moisture will move in Saturday morning, bringing with it mainly light showers and mountain snow.

Snow levels will be around 4,500 feet initially, but some flakes over the passes early Saturday can't be ruled out.

As we head into the Saturday afternoon scattered, on-and-off showers will develop, with a few thunderstorms possible, too.

Any storms that form bring the potential for brief downpours, gusty winds, small hail, and lightning.

Scattered showers and storms will last into the evening, and dry up by late Saturday night.

Given the scattered nature of the rain, it will not rain all day anywhere in Kern, and rain totals will be highly variable.

An inch or two of accumulating snow is possible for areas above 5,000 feet, and a trace to an inch is possible down to 4,000 feet.

Strong winds are likely in eastern Kern as the storm passes, and even in the Valley gusts over 20 miles per hour are possible, with higher winds if any thunderstorms form.

Finally, temperatures will be very cool across Kern this weekend.

Valley and desert highs will be in the 60s.

Highs in the 50s are expected in the Kern River Valley, and mountain tows will likely see highs in the 40s.

