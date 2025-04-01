Showers & storms possible Tuesday

We're tracking a storm system moving through the state Monday into Tuesday.

So far Kern has been mostly dry Monday, with just some light precipitation in parts of the Kern River Valley.

The rest of the county has been dealing with gloomy skies and gusty winds, which will stick around through Tuesday.

As for rain, it will become more widespread through our mountain areas Monday night.

We could even see a bit of snow over the passes by Tuesday morning, but not enough for any real travel impacts.

Scattered showers and the occasional thunderstorm will move into Kern Tuesday afternoon, and linger into Tuesday evening.

Rain will be very hit or miss.

Some spots will see little to no rain, other will be hit by brief heavy downpours.

Snow levels will drop again Tuesday night, and snow over the passes will once again be possible.

Calmer weather is expected for the remainder of the week, with below average temperatures, before a weekend warm up.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

