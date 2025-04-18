Skies clear and temperatures warm for Easter weekend

Happy Friday, Kern County. After a couple of days on the cool side, our weather pattern slowly starts to shift.

It's a cloudy start to Friday, and those low clouds banked up against the mountains could seem a bit like "fog" as you drive through. If you're traveling in the mountains Friday morning, you can expect those low clouds.

As this unsettled weather exits the region, minor rain chances hang on for Friday. Desert and mountain communities have a minor, around 20% chance, of a few scattered showers popping up.

Winds will also start to calm down in the desert. Breezy conditions hang on, but we no longer have any active wind alerts.

Into the afternoon, skies are set to clear and temperatures slowly trend in the right direction. Skies are fully clear and we're warming up for Easter weekend!

