Skies clear briefly across Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Expect clear skies across Kern County with bouts of patchy fog in the early morning, however there is another system on the way.

The stronger storm system that we experienced yesterday is now leaving the state of California and making its way towards the Four Corners area.

The wind warnings and advisory have expired but there are still light winds in the valley today.

Winter storm watches are in place as the next storm approaches. Cooler temperatures will continue throughout the week. Bakersfield will see a high of 49 today with temperatures in the 40s and 50s throughout the rest of the week.

For the rest of the valley, and the south mountains of Tehachapi, Lake Isabella and Frazier Park, they will experience temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Our air quality is Good which means there are no restrictions but burning is still discouraged.