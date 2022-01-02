Skies clear but fog is expected in the valley

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. — As skies clear low level moisture and light winds will likely bring fog to the valley Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service predicts that freezing temperatures will develop in the San Joaquin Valley Sunday into Monday.

Our air quality is moderate for Kern County which means no burning unless registered. The moderate air quality will continue into tomorrow inching up to 78.

Areas of frost could present tonight before 1am with a low around 34, light winds are expected from the northwest at 5mph.

Tomorrow we climb to 55 degrees in Bakersfield with mostly clear skies.