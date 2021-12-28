Watch
Weather

Actions

Skies clear temporarily in the valley

90% chance of rain tomorrow
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rosaura Simone
Storm briefly clears out today but another system is on the way tomorrow!<br/><br/>
Tuesday's Forecast
Posted at 5:14 AM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 08:35:18-05

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. — Clear skies expected today as the storm moves out of the valley.

However another storm is expected tomorrow bringing with it a 90% chance of rain. Tomorrow's storm is expected to have less energy but still bring with it snow at higher and lower elevations potentially closing Highway 58 and Interstate 5.

The Kern County mountains will have a winter weather advisory.

As we move into Thursday the National Weather Service predicts there will still be lingering showers before the storm exits on Friday.

Although chilly New Years Eve is expected to be a clear day with temperatures in the 20s and 30s overnight across Kern County.

Our air quality is good in Kern County which means there are no restrictions but burning is still discouraged.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018