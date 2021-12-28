Skies clear temporarily in the valley

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. — Clear skies expected today as the storm moves out of the valley.

However another storm is expected tomorrow bringing with it a 90% chance of rain. Tomorrow's storm is expected to have less energy but still bring with it snow at higher and lower elevations potentially closing Highway 58 and Interstate 5.

The Kern County mountains will have a winter weather advisory.

As we move into Thursday the National Weather Service predicts there will still be lingering showers before the storm exits on Friday.

Although chilly New Years Eve is expected to be a clear day with temperatures in the 20s and 30s overnight across Kern County.

Our air quality is good in Kern County which means there are no restrictions but burning is still discouraged.

