Skies clearing, cold nights ahead

After busy weekend of rain and snow, things have calmed down Monday.

Bakersfield picked up it's first measurable rain of 2025, with 0.26" this weekend.

This brings our seasonal total to 1.85", still below the average of 2.94".

Mountain snow was a bigger issue, especially Sunday night.

Enough snow fell to close the Grapevine, which has since reopened.

Higher snow totals were reported above pass level.

All of that rain and snow is done falling now, and skies are clearing.

Clearing skies will allow temperatures to fall quickly across Kern, with most spots falling to near or even below freezing overnight.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for all of the San Joaquin Valley.

Any melted snow leftover on roadways could refreeze Monday night, meaning icy roads in our mountain areas are still possible.

