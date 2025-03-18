Skies clearing Tuesday

Monday has been yet another rainy day across Kern County.

The rain has been fairly light, though, with Bakersfield only picking up 0.05" as of 5 PM.

Additional showers and possibly even a stray thunderstorm will last into the night.

Snow will be possible in the mountains overnight too, including over the passes, but no significant accumulation or impacts are expected.

Rain and snow will dry up by Tuesday morning, with clearing skies expected through the day.

Tuesday will be on the cool side, with highs near 60° in the Valley and only in the 40s in the mountains.

Temperatures will jump up about 10 degrees by Wednesday.

It looks like some even warmer weather is on the horizon, too.

Valley areas will be near 80° early next week!

