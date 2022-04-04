Watch
Slight cool down in temperatures Monday

Breezy conditions expected to persist into Tuesday
Posted at 6:39 PM, Apr 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-03 21:39:10-04

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. — A trough of low pressure will bring with it cooler temperatures and gustier winds at the start of the week. There is a Wind Advisory in effect for our desert communities that will not expire until Tuesday morning. Our mountain communities could see gust up to 38 knots but winds should calm by Tuesday evening.

By Wednesday we jump into the 80s only to be outdone by near record breaking temperatures Thursday and Friday as we reach the mid 90s.

A low pressure system will bring cooler temperatures by the weekend but there is no precipitation in sight.

