Slight cooldown after our first heatwave

Monday marks our first heatwave of 2025!

Bakersfield hit 102° on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

We deem three consecutive triple digit days to be a heatwave.

We could extend the heatwave too!

The forecast high for Tuesday and Wednesday is 99°, so if we're just one degree warmer than expected the heatwave will continue.

There is a bit of good news in the extended forecast, at least.

Slightly cooler air is expected by the 4th of July.

It won't be a dramatic cooldown, with mid 90s expected in Bakersfield.

Mountain areas are looking pretty good, though!

Highs there will likely be in the lower 80s for the holiday.

