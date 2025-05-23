Slight cooldown into Memorial Day weekend

Temperatures ares are going to be cooling down a little as we head into Memorial Day weekend.

Bakersfield hit 91° on Thursday, but is expected to drop to 87° both Friday and Saturday.

Sunday will be a touch warmer, with highs jumping back to around 90°.

Another small cooldown is in store for Memorial day, as we fall back to 86°.

Across Kern, highs for the 3 day weekend will range from lower to upper 80s in the Kern River Valley, lower to upper 70s in the mountains, and upper 80s to mid 90s in the desert.

It does look like temperatures will rise toward the end of next week though, so we could very well have some summer heat to deal with soon!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

