Slight cooling trend in Kern with scattered showers and thunderstorms

Temperatures are starting to drop as Kern heads into the next week. While Bakersfield is expected to stay in the triple digits throughout next week, temperatures drop to 101° on Wednesday.

Sunday’s high reached 103° in Bakersfield, with a low of 77°. Similar temperatures are expected for Monday in the Valley. Temperatures in Kern are expected to reach up to 108° in the desert, and as low as 89° in the mountains on Monday. The Kern River Valley has a high of 99°.

While the excessive heat warning has expired throughout the county, there is a red flag warning in the southern Sierra Nevada region until Sunday at 9 pm. There is a 20-30% chance of thunderstorms in these areas, including dry lightning, Sunday afternoon and evening.

Dry thunderstorms can start a wildfire. With humidity levels peaking at 15% and erratic wind gusts between 40-50 mph in the thunderstorm overflow, rapid fire spread is likely.

Additionally, there is a flood advisory in parts of Eastern Kern until Sunday at 7:15 p.m. due to expected excessive rainfall. This applies to areas near California City. The main impact would be water over roadways and rises in small streams. If you encounter a flooded road, do not drive through it. You can report observed flooding to local law enforcement or emergency services.

Monday’s air quality is 136, which is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Enjoy a slightly cooler week ahead!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

