Slight rain chances stick around

Bakersfield stayed relatively dry and cool on Monday with a high of 61°, but a slight chance of rain is the forecast once again in the evening.

As the evening continues to cool down to an overnight low of 44°, a 10% chance of rain can be expected around 4 a.m.

The evening will also bring patchy fog and clouds to the valley that will last until Tuesday morning.

Conditions in the mountains are crisp and cloudy.

Tehachapi saw a high of 43° on Monday, and the rest of our mountain communities can expect chilly weather to persist on Tuesday.

Tehachapi and Frazier Park will stay in the 40s, and Lake Isabella will be in the 50s for the rest of the week.

Overnight lows in our mountain regions will be near freezing, and the rest of the state is feeling the winter weather start to creep in.

San Luis Obispo and Los Angeles stayed cool with a high of 61°, and the rest of the state was no different.

The rest of the state saw temps reach the 60s as well.

As we head into Tuesday, fog will reduce visibility in the morning, so stay safe on the roads, and thunderstorms are possible in the evening.

Another storm is possible by the end of the week, but we will keep monitoring the system and keep you updated as we know more.

As always, stay safe and stay warm.