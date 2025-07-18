Slight thunderstorm chances Friday

If you spent any times outdoors on Thursday, you may have noticed a bit more humidity in the air.

A weak area of low pressure moving north from Mexico is helping supply moisture to southern California.

That will result in a round of thunderstorms on Friday.

Most of the thunderstorm activity will occur outside of Kern County, but a few stray storms are possible here, especially in our mountain and desert areas.

The biggest concern with any storms that do form will be lightning, which can ignite wildfires.

We'll be closely watching the radar!

