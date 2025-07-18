Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Slight thunderstorm chances Friday

An increase of moisture means brings a chance for thunderstorms
23ABC Evening weather update July 17, 2025
Posted

If you spent any times outdoors on Thursday, you may have noticed a bit more humidity in the air.

A weak area of low pressure moving north from Mexico is helping supply moisture to southern California.

That will result in a round of thunderstorms on Friday.

Most of the thunderstorm activity will occur outside of Kern County, but a few stray storms are possible here, especially in our mountain and desert areas.

The biggest concern with any storms that do form will be lightning, which can ignite wildfires.

We'll be closely watching the radar!

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

07/17/2025

Clear

-° / 73°

0%

Friday

07/18/2025

Clear

99° / 74°

0%

Saturday

07/19/2025

Clear

100° / 71°

0%

Sunday

07/20/2025

Mostly Clear

101° / 71°

0%

Monday

07/21/2025

Clear

98° / 68°

1%

Tuesday

07/22/2025

Clear

95° / 67°

1%

Wednesday

07/23/2025

Clear

94° / 65°

1%

Thursday

07/24/2025

Mostly Clear

93° / 66°

0%