Slight warming trend expected ahead of the Kern County Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Bakersfield enjoyed another comfortable day with a high in the mid 80s.

As the upper level trough responsible for this cooling trend moves south, we will see a slight warmup in to the upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday in Bakersfield.

In spite of the brief warming trend, temps will stay below seasonal averages.

Wednesday begins the thrills of the Kern County Fair.

Another thrill on Wednesday — gorgeous weather for the beginning of the fun!

Bakersfield expects a 87° day on Wednesday.

By the time you get off work and pick the kids from school, temps should drop to 85° by 5 p.m., cooling to 81° by 7 p.m., and reaching the upper 70s by 9 p.m.

If you can't make it to the fair just yet, here's what you can expect in your area.

The valley floor will see temps reach the mid 80s with the Kern River Valley expecting temps in the low 80s.

Our south mountains are cooling to the 70s, and our deserts will reach the 80s.

Wind gusts will stay breezy on Tuesday, but through Wednesday evening, we can expect higher winds in Mojave and Jawbone Canyon.

The rest of the week in the valley brings consistent conditions with highs in the 80s.

Our mountains though are looking at cooler weather forecasted for Thursday and Friday.

Lake Isabella will fall into the 70s by the end of the week.

Tehachapi and Frazier Park will fall into the 60s on Thursday and Friday, and as summer officially ends on Saturday we await temps ranging from the low 70s to the mid 80s across Kern.

Enjoy the fair, and stay safe!

