Slightly cooler Monday after a hot weekend

Happy Monday, Kern County. After a hot weekend in the triple digits, temperatures drop slightly Monday.

Bakersfield was 105 on Saturday and 101 on Sunday, but we're back in double digit range for Monday! That's true for most of Kern, too.

High temperatures for Monday are expected to be 95 in Bakersfield, 91 for Lake Isabella and California City, and 81 in Tehachapi.

We have a weak low pressure system (cooler air) that is working its way through California the next few days, so we can expect slightly stronger winds in the desert and mountains. Also as this cooler air passes through, very minor thunderstorm and rain chances remain in the KRV and mountains in the early part of this week. Monday through Wednesday, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has most of Kern under minor risk for thunderstorm development.

Despite those weak disturbances in the upper atmosphere, temperatures remain pretty steady through the week. Bakersfield is expected to be in the 90s throughout the week, with signs pointing to nearly triple digits by next weekend.

