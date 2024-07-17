Slightly cooler Wednesday followed by another warm weekend in Bakersfield

Over the weekend, Bakersfield ended its 11 day streak of 105° or higher every day consecutively. However, the 100° streak still continues.

Tuesday reached a high of 103° in Bakersfield.

Tuesday’s lows range between the 60s and 70s, similar to what we saw on Monday. This is fairly average for this day of the year, but still quite warm. There is still a possibility of seeing thunderstorms in the Sierra Nevada area in the afternoon.

Wednesday will drop to the lowest temperature of this current cooling trend, with a high of 101° in Bakersfield. Kern will see as high as 109° in the desert, and as low as 88° in the mountains.

The desert and mountain regions will also be impacted by gusty winds, around 30 mph in the afternoon both Tuesday and Wednesday. Winds are expected to pick up overnight, closer to 40 mph in Mojave.

A ridge of high pressure will push towards California later this week, bringing another heatwave Friday and possibly continuing into early next week.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

