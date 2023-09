We're still on track for a nice cooldown.

High temperatures will hold steady for the next few days, but next week looks much nicer.

Here in Bakersfield, highs will stay in the mid 90s through Saturday.

Temperatures will take a step down Sunday, then drop into the 80s by Monday.

It looks like we could stay in the 80s all week!

There's still some signs of an even stronger cooldown late next week into next weekend that we'll continue to monitor, too.

