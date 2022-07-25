BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As the Oak Fire continues to grow near Yosemite, we're starting to see smoke drift into our skies here in Kern.

Over the weekend, smoke filled the air in parts of our mountain communities. The smoke beginning to effect our air quality now as the Valley Air Control District reports our AQI is 122 for Monday.

Meanwhile, triple digit heat is continuing for the foreseeable future. By Thursday, this heat will be joined by some monsoonal moisture bringing a chance of rain and thunderstorms for Kern.

The current synoptic setup features high pressure centered over central Nevada with an upper level low off the central coast. This will result in southeasterly flow aloft will allow for subtropical moisture to begin to work its way into the central California interior.

From Thursday through the end of the week, we're seeing a high pressure system centered over the central Great Basin with southeasterly flow aloft over the central California interior. We'll continue to see daily chances of showers and thunderstorms over the Sierra with triple digit heat continuing over the lower elevations.