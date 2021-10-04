Smoky skies continue, cooler fresher air on the way

Thick smoke is once again present in the Valley.

Air Quality has hit unhealthy levels once again Monday afternoon, and the Valley Air District has extended our Air Quality Alert until Thursday.

That being said we do expect some degree of improvement in our air quality as we head through the next few days, as a storm system blows in some cooler, fresher air.

That system is currently of shore, but will move over southern California late Monday night.

The system will bring some cooler temperatures, with highs in the mid 80s expected in Bakersfield on Tuesday falling into the upper 70s by Wednesday.

It also brings the potential for a bit of moisture Monday night, especially for the south mountains where both showers and thunderstorms are possible.

Another, stronger storm system will move in Thursday night into Friday.

That brings the potential for more rain and much cooler temperatures.

Right now I'm keeping rain chances at a conservative 20% county wide, as the forecast still isn't entirely clear.

The cool down looks like a sure thing though, with highs as cool as the the 60s in the Valley and as cool as the 50s in the mountains!

The second system will help flush out any remaining smoke, too.