Spring heatwave cools over the weekend

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — A very strong ridge of high pressure has brought us the hottest weather of the year so far, resulting in a record high of 97 degrees in Bakersfield.

That breaks the previous record of 96 set back in 1989.

Friday looks to be much of the same.

The forecast high is 95 in Bakersfield, just one degree shy of the record, which is once again 96 set back in 1989.

Highs will be in the 80s in the south mountains, near 90 in the Kern River Valley, and well into the 90s in the desert.

Cooler weather is coming though!

Highs in the Valley fall back into the lower 80s by Saturday, and into the mid 70s Saturday to make for a very nice weekend.

Temperatures continue to fall from there, too.

Highs will be as cool as the 60s in the Valley and 40s in the mountains by Tuesday as our next system moves in!