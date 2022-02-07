Spring like temperatures coming to the valley

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Temperatures are heating up across the valley.

The National Weather Service predicts that a larger dry upper ridge will build into California on Monday amplifying the temperatures. The temperatures are expected to be unseasonably warm throughout the week.

Our air quality is moderate here in Kern County which means no burning unless registered. This air quality will continue into tomorrow jumping up to 78 but still nice.

Bakersfield saw a high of 69 today slightly cloudy but all around a calm clear day. The rest of the valley including the mountains of Tehachapi, Lake Isabella and Frazier Park will see temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s.

Tomorrow we climb to 73 here in Bakersfield without a drop of rain in sight.