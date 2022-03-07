Spring like temperatures make their way to Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A freeze warning will go into effect at 2 AM and expire Monday at 8 AM.

Although our temperatures are cool overnight we will see temperatures start to increase and by midweek we will see temperatures 5-10 degrees above normal for March.

As we come to the weekend Bakersfield and Lake Isabella will see temperatures in the 70s while Frazier Park and Tehachapi will be experiencing temperatures in the low 60s.

Our air quality is good at 41 but will inch up to 53 by tomorrow moving us into the moderate category. Conditions should remain dry throughout the rest of the week.