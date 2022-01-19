Stable weather pattern brings return of fog

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — High pressure is building in the Pacific, bringing a calm and stable air mass to California today. That leaves us with the recipe for patchy fog this morning, but I think we have a better chance of dense fog development tomorrow morning.

An offshore flow this afternoon will keep us dry and clear, with seasonal highs with the low 60s in the valley, Kern River Valley and Kern Desert and the seasonal mid-50s in the south mountains of Tehachapi and Frazier Park. With this quiet pattern, there's no relief from the bad air quality, which remains unhealthy for sensitive groups, and therefore wood burning is still prohibited.

While this ridge remains in control off shore, we will watch a system drop down over Nevada on Friday into Saturday. Historically this trajectory keeps us dry with just the intrusion of cooler air and some high clouds, so there is no rain in the extended forecast.

We'll return to sunny and stable weather this weekend, with another chance of fog each morning.

