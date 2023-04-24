Starting to feel early summer weather

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Start gearing up for another Bakersfield summer now because temps are on the rise!

Bakersfield saw a high of 83° on Sunday, and you still have time to cooldown by the pool on Sunday.

If you don't get the chance this evening, you'll have plenty of opportunities this week because temps are on the rise across the state.

The central valley saw highs on Sunday in the low 80s, and the coast enjoyed highs in the mid to upper 60s.

For those spending their weekend at Coachella, Palm Springs dealt with blistering heat at 98° on Sunday, and more hot weather is coming soon.

Next week in Bakersfield, highs will get into the 90s by the end of the week, giving us an early taste of summer.

Through the week, pack extra water and a portable fan if you have one because this is just the beginning.

With these warm conditions, on the other side of our mountains we're looking at a wind advisory in effect through Monday morning.

The Mojave Desert slopes could see gusts up to 55 mph, blowing up dust and reducing visibility.

Air quality will improve on Monday with a forecast AQI of 50, moving us into the good category.

As always, stay safe and enjoy the nice weather.

