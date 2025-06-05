Steady warm up into the weekend

Our weather is going to be slowly heating up in Kern.

After a few days of storms calm weather is expected for Thursday, and sunny, calm conditions will continue through the rest of the 7 day forecast.

The calm weather pattern will send our temperatures climbing, too.

Bakersfield will be around 95° again Thursday, but by Saturday highs will be near 100°.

From there, highs will stay fairly steady through the middle of next week.

This will be the longest stretch of summer-like heat we've had so far this year!

