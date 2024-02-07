Still more rain and snow on the way

The rain just won't end!

Scattered showers and thunderstorms have developed across Kern Tuesday afternoon, and will linger into the evening.

Yet another round of rain is expected to hit us Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night, too.

So, locally heavy rainfall and minor flooding impacts are still possible over the next 24 hours.

Snow will be an issue going forward, too.

Accumulating snow will stay mainly above 4,500 feet Tuesday night, but some snowflakes are possible over the Grapevine, with little to no accumulation expected.

Snow levels are expected to drop Wednesday night, which means an inch or two of snow will be possible over both I-5 and Highway 58, which could definitely be enough to cause issues.

Areas between 5,000 and 6,000 feet will likely pick up 6 to 12 inches of snow through Thursday morning, with totals over a foot likely above 6,000 feet.

This storm is far from over, keep an eye on the forecast over the next few days.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

