Stong storm system moving in Sunday night

California braces for more massive storms on Sunday night.

Northern California is expected to get the worst of this system with models predicting widespread rain of over two inches.

Kern County can anticipate heavy rain as well early Monday morning.

Excessive rain could cause flooding in low-laying areas, so be careful around standing water and take it slow on the roads.

Some areas in northwest Kern may have already started to see scattered showers moving in at 6 p.m. on Sunday night and will last through early Monday morning.

In addition to the rain, a high wind warning and wind advisory are in effect through Monday night.

Some areas in the mountains could see gusts up to 40+ miles per hour., but this movement allows for good air quality on Monday.

In more good news, temperatures will be comfortable this week.

On Sunday, Bakersfield reached a high of 66°, and we'll stay in the 50s and 60s for the remainder of the week.

In the mountains, temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s for the rest of the week.

All of Kern will get a break from the stormy weather on Wednesday and Thursday, but another system will hit the valley on Friday.