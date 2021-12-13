Storm ahead in the valley

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Moderate to heavy rain expected Monday evening through Tuesday.

Expect windy weather to persist through Tuesday. The strongest wind gusts are expected at the base of the Grapevine.

We will be under a winter storm warning here in Kern County until Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service predicts rainfall amounts could rise to around 1.5" per hour, especially in the mountain towns.

Kern County snow levels will begin around 6,000 - 7,000 feet. As we head into Tuesday, snow levels could fall to 3500 feet by the afternoon.

The National Weather Service predicts there is a 30-35% chance that the pass levels towards Tehachapi and the Grapevine could receive around an inch or two of snow by Tuesday evening.