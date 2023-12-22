Storm effects are in full swing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The first storm of the season is in full effect on Thursday as we track a flood watch mainly affecting our mountain communities until 10 p.m. Thursday night.

With this flood watch in effect, the heavy rains can lead to possible road flooding and power outages along with gusty winds.

We could be looking at winds of up to 20 mph in our mountain communities but calmer conditions are expected throughout the valley.

Rain is expected all day Thursday mostly affecting us in the evening around 7 p.m. with hard scattered showers.

The storm will pick up through the night into the Friday morning with a 60% chance of rain.

We should clear out by the upcoming holiday weekend.

Afterwards, we’re tracking a high pressure system come our way which is expected to bring our temperatures above average into next week.

In the Valley, temperatures are expected to stay at 60° through Monday, but on Wednesday we’re looking at a high of 67°.

Rain chances in our mountain communities should also clear up by Saturday and will also be seeing roughly a 5° increase in overall temperatures.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

