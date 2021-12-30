Watch
Storm system clears out for the holiday weekend

More rain could come early next week
Posted at 6:08 AM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 09:08:49-05

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — Scattered showers and snowfall will continue through Thursday morning but we're expecting this storm system to clear out in the afternoon and dry weather is set to return just in time for the New Year.

We're still seeing fog and cloud coverage, especially in the morning.

Valley and desert highs will be right around 50 degrees, give or take a few. The mountains are cooler in the 40s.

Early next week, more precipitation could make its way towards Kern County. We'll keep an eye on it over the weekend.

