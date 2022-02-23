Storm system making its way out of Kern, leaving snow in mountain areas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — This cold system is continuing as Tuesday's storm system makes its way out of Kern. Our mountain areas will continue to see some snow today, causing icy roads and possible closures.

The California Highway Patrol began pacing traffic over the Grapevine early Wednesday morning and Eastbound Highway 58 was closed for an unknown duration. Expect possible continued closures through the morning into Wednesday evening.

The Valley floor saw less rain than was expected Tuesday. The storm is making its way southeast leaving possibly some light showers before it passes.

Most locations in the San Joaquin Valley may fail to top the lower 50`s today after a rather cold morning with lows near to just below freezing. A freeze watch will remain in effect through Friday, dropping our temperatures to the low 30s overnight. Our mountain areas will see below freezing temperatures before a warmer front returns this weekend.

Further warming is anticipated on Sunday as a weak ridge of high pressure passes over our area, and daytime highs return to slightly above average.