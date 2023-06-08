Storm system moving out of Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — This week Kern County has been under the influence of a low pressure storm system that dropped significant rainfall in our northwestern communities.

Overnight, Bakersfield received over 0.33" of rain with areas like Taft, Maricopa, and McFarland accumulating significantly more rainfall, totaling to nearly 1.5" of precipitation.

While our mountains and deserts saw less rain in the evening, chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms persist in those areas.

Rain totaled up to 0.10" of rain in Keene with trace amounts in our deserts, and we can anticipate only about an additional .10" across the county through Thursday.

We will get a brief break from showers until the weekend when our mountain communities will see another chance for rain and thunderstorms.

We're tracking a 50% chance of thunderstorms in Lake Isabella and Tehachapi on Sunday and rain chances will continue into next week as an additional storm system makes its way to Kern.

Temperature-wise, Bakersfield has been below average for this time of year with a high of 78° on Wednesday — over 10° cooler than normal.

Highs across the county stayed cool with temps in the 60s and 70s.

Heading into the remainder of the week, Thursday will bring a slight warmup as this week's storm moves out of central California.

Bakersfield awaits an 84° day on Thursday.

Tehachapi and Frazier Park will see a high of 68° with Lake Isabella almost ten degrees warmer at 77° on Thursday.

High winds, up to 30 miles per hour, can be expected in eastern Kern along with another day of good air quality.

We are continuing to track the next storm system on the way, bringing more rain to Kern through the remainder of the week.