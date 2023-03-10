Stormy weather brings heavy rainfall to Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Bakersfield saw a pleasant Thursday afternoon with mostly clear skies and near normal temps, reaching 67°.

However, the comfortable conditions are headed out the window Thursday night.

Rainfall hit Kern County at 4 p.m. and light rain is expected in Bakersfield by 5 p.m. in the evening.

The newest atmospheric river will bring widespread rain that will total to up to 1" of rain for the valley through Friday night.

Our mountain will see even more rain, adding up to as much as 3" for the Lake Isabella area.

These two communities also have a flood watch in effect until Sunday morning due to heavy rain and rapid melting snow.

If you live in flood prone areas, make sure you have an evacuation plan in place in the event of severe flooding, and remember turn around, don't drown.

An evacuation plan is already in place for Kernville and Riverkern.

A shelter location has already been opened at the Lake Isabella Senior Center.

Evacuation transportation assistance is available for residents with physical limitations will be offered until 6:00 PM.

If you require evacuation assistance, please call the Aging & Adult Services hotline at 1-855-264-6565 before 6:00 PM.

In more positive news, Bakersfield in no longer experiencing a drought.

Only 2% of the county is in a moderate drought, and 62% of the county is abnormally dry.

More rainfall Thursday night and through the weekend will help ease the impacts of the drought in these remaining regions.

Rain chances will linger in Kern through next week, so be sure to stay up to date as this system develops and stay safe.