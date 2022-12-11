Strong storm system on the way to Kern County

The strongest storm system of the season is making its way to the valley, and it will bring rain and possibly snow with it.

The afternoon was mostly dry in the county with the exception of a few scattered showers in our mountain communities.

By 9 p.m. this winter storm is expected to hit the western edge of Kern County.

Rain and thunderstorms could last throughout the evening and into Sunday.

At 5 a.m. Sunday, thunderstorms can be expected in the desert regions of the county.

We could see a brief break from the rain late Sunday, but scattered showers will linger through the afternoon.

Another wave of rain will hit Bakersfield Sunday night around 9 p.m.

We could also see snow at pass level late Sunday night into Monday morning, but we aren't planning to see significant amounts.

We are predicting a trace to 2" in the area.

The rain will stay through Monday afternoon, and by the evening, cloud cover will be our only concern.

After all the rain moves east from Kern on Monday, rain totals will add up to just under two thirds of an inch for Bakersfield, over an inch in our northern mountain communities, and over a third for China Lake and Ridgecrest.

This storm will push southeast, allowing for temperatures to stay chilly.

Bakersfield reached a high of 65° on Saturday and awaits a high of 56° on Sunday.

Tehachapi and Frazier Park will be even cooler with highs in the 30s and 40s this week.

Air quality will be improving to the good category on Sunday, which is typical when a system like this moves through.

The valley will get a brief break from stormy weather mid-week, but we could see another storm system move in by the end of the work week.

Stay safe and stay warm as we brave these conditions!