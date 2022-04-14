Strong winds continue through Thursday

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — A Wind Advisory has been issued for the Mojave side of our local mountains through 9 AM Thursday, but gusts of 50+ will be possible in those areas even into Thursday afternoon.

Highs will be a touch warmer on Thursday will a high of around 70 in Bakersfield, and gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

Friday brings calmer winds and temperatures about 5 degrees warmer than Thursday, but then our eyes to to our next storm system on Saturday.

It doesn't look particularly strong, but an upper level wave moving in will bring at least some chance for rain.

At this point I'm calling it a 20% chance, with only light scattered showers expected, but we'll keep an eye on it.

Winds will pick up again with the storm on Saturday, too.