Strong winds, cooler temperatures expected

Thursday was a hot day, but cooler air is moving in.

Bakersfield hit 102° Thursday afternoon, but is expected to fall into the lower 60s by Friday morning.

Valley highs on Friday will be under 90°!

By Saturday, Bakersfield is looking at a high of 82°, with 87° expected on Sunday!

Unfortunately, the cooldown will come with strong winds in Eastern Kern.

Desert areas will be under High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories through the weekend, with a red flag warning in effect for Friday.



