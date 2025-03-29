Strong Winds & Cooler Temps Heading into the Weekend

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Things are cooling down here in Kern County, with a few key things to keep in mind. Cooler temperatures are moving in this weekend, with lows dropping to around 30° in some areas.

Our main concern is a Wind Advisory in effect until Saturday night, with gusts reaching up to 55 mph, especially in the Mojave Desert slopes. This is due to a large area of low pressure that has been building over the Pacific Northwest for the past few days.

That system is bringing rain to Northern California, but here in Kern County, we’ll mainly feel its impact through strong winds and cooler temperatures. If you’re heading out, be mindful of hazardous wind conditions, branches may break, high-profile vehicles could be affected, and visibility may be reduced. Stay safe out there!

