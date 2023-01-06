Strong winds, heavy rain winding down

Things are finally calming down in Kern County.

We're coming off a storm that brought many different impacts our way.

Winds gusted to nearly 50 miles per hour in Bakersfield, knocking down trees and knocking out power to parts of the city.

The strongest winds were measured in the mountains above the Grapevine, where gusts topped 100 miles per hour!

After the wind peaked, rain moved in.

Just like the wind, the biggest impacts were in southern Kern, with Frazier Park picking up 1.66" of rain.

The Lake Isabella area received between half an inch and an inch, and most readings in the Tehachapi area were between a quarter and half an inch.

Many of our Valley communities north of Bakersfield reported over a quarter inch of rain, but in Bakersfield only 0.12" fell.

Alongside the heavy rain came good new for our drought!

The latest drought monitor shows no D4 or exceptional drought remaining here in Kern, or in the state at all!

Most drought categories showed improvement, but 27% of the state, including much of Kern remains in D3 or extreme drought.

We're not done with rain, though.

Friday and Saturday will will both be calm and dry, but rain chances are back in the forecast by Sunday.

Models show another big plume of moisture pushing into California on Sunday, and lingering into Monday or Tuesday.

The exact trajectory of that moisture isn't clear at this point, but rain will be possible here in Kern, and parts of California will pick up heavy rain.

We should have a better idea on where that storm is heading soon, so stay tuned.